Iranians lead among tourists visiting Azerbaijan for Novruz holiday

28 March 2018 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Almost as many tourists came to Azerbaijan this year for Novruz holiday as in the previous year, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend March 28.

Despite the fact that this year Iranian tourists were less than in 2017, and they rank first among tourists visiting Azerbaijan, Bagirov said.

The chairman added that during the holidays, there was an increase in the number of tourists who came from Arab countries.

Bagirov noted that this year tourists came from Iran, Arab countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries to Azerbaijan to celebrate Novruz.

“Most tourists came to Azerbaijan from those countries where Novruz is celebrated. The hotels are full at the moment. Hotels were mostly booked on March 21, 22 and 23 last year, while this year – for a period from March 28 to March 30,” he added.

AzTA chairman noted that hotels were mostly booked by Iranian and Arab tourists for this period.

“Iranians mainly travel to Baku, while tourists from Arab countries prefer to travel to the districts. The fact that hotels reduced prices by 20-30 percent on the eve of the holiday has also attracted the tourists,” Bagirov added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran among Turkmenistan’s key trade partners
Economy news 11:45
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Turkey
Politics 11:03
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank renewing fire suppression systems
Tenders 10:34
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Iran, Azerbaijan turning into strategic partners – former envoy
Politics 08:38
Azerbaijan to further strengthen its role as transport hub
Politics 01:13
UN adopts resolution put forward by initiative group including Azerbaijan
Politics 27 March 21:47
Russian State Duma names mission head for Azerbaijan's presidential election
Politics 27 March 21:46
Turkmenistan, Iran to expand trade partnership in Caspian Sea
Economy news 27 March 21:04
Azerbaijan, US mull issues of military co-op
Politics 27 March 20:36
Azerbaijan can increase cotton yield in short period of time
Economy news 27 March 20:08
Azerbaijan not needs to increase planting area of persimmons - Association
Economy news 27 March 19:08
Azerbaijani scientists developing aluminum ore mining technology
ICT 27 March 19:07
Young Azerbaijani entrepreneur in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list
Economy news 27 March 19:05
Iran interested in swap deliveries of Turkmen gas
Oil&Gas 27 March 19:04
Azerbaijani tea producer seeks to up export
Economy news 27 March 19:03
China’s Lenovo to promote Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 March 19:02