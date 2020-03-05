Kazakhstan bans arrival of transit passengers amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will ban arrival of foreigners coming the country from China, Iran and South Korea, Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Berik Kamaliyev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The prohibition will enter into force on March 8, 2020. Within the framework of the measure, transit foreigners from China, Iran and South Korea also will not be allowed to enter Kazakhstan. Planes from Seoul to Almaty will transfer Kazakh citizens only.

“The interagency commission has made a decision to suspend entry of passengers from China, Iran and South Korea to the country. In this regard, today we notified Kazakh and foreign airline companies that only Kazakh citizens will be allowed on Seoul – Almaty and Seoul – Nur-Sultan flights,” Kamaliyev said.

He explained that some Kazakh citizens as well as other transit passenger arrive in Kazakhstan via third countries.

“This is why we informed other airline companies that arrival of passengers from China, Iran and South Korea in Kazakhstan will be prohibited from March 8, 2020,” he said.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh