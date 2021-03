Turkmenistan reveals schedule of intercity buses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Turkmen Transport Agency has published the schedule of intercity buses between Ashgabat and Dashoguz for two weeks, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The movement in the direction of Ashgabat-Dashoguz will be carried out on Monday and Thursday. In particular, on Mondays, the departure time is set for 7 am (GMT+05:00), and the arrival time is set for 5 pm. On Tuesdays, the buses depart at 8 am and arrive at 6 pm.

The return route within two weeks will be carried out according to the following schedule: Tuesday: departure - 7 am, arrival - 5 pm; Friday: departure - 8 am, arrival - 6 pm.

As reported, Turkmenistan partially resumed intercity bus service.

In particular, passenger bus services will resume on the following routes: Ashgabat-Dashoguz, Dashoguz – Ashgabat, twice a week.

The movement resumes on March 1, 2021.

The transportation will resume in a test mode with the condition of compliance with sanitary and hygienic standards.

The suspension of the movement of passenger intercity buses on other routes is extended until April 1, 2021.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s intercity buses of Turkmenistan has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

