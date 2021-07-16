FlyArystan launches flights from Kazakh Shymkent to Georgian Kutaisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

FlyArystan Airlines has opened regular flights between Kutaisi and the city of Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Trend reports via the Association of Airports of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

The first flight was carried out on July 14.

Shymkent has become the fourth city in Kazakhstan from which regular flights to Kutaisi are carried out. Currently FlyArystan also flies to Georgia from Atyrau, Aktau and Nur-Sultan.

In general, 42 flights will be performed from Central Asia to Kutaisi in July. From August 10, FlyArystan will add another, fourth frequency to the Nur-Sultan - Kutaisi - Nur-Sultan route.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakhstani low-cost airline established in 2018 and a subsidiary of Air Astana. The airline operates mainly AIRBUS A320 aircraft.

Since March 1, the procedures for entering Georgia from Kazakhstan by air have been simplified. Citizens of Kazakhstan only need to have a negative PCR test with them to fly to Georgia. It must be done no later than 72 hours before boarding. As for the citizens of Georgia, in order to enter Kazakhstan, they must have a negative PCR test result, including those of vaccinated citizens.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356