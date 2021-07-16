FlyArystan launches flights from Kazakh Shymkent to Georgian Kutaisi

Transport 16 July 2021 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
FlyArystan launches flights from Kazakh Shymkent to Georgian Kutaisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

FlyArystan Airlines has opened regular flights between Kutaisi and the city of Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Trend reports via the Association of Airports of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

The first flight was carried out on July 14.

Shymkent has become the fourth city in Kazakhstan from which regular flights to Kutaisi are carried out. Currently FlyArystan also flies to Georgia from Atyrau, Aktau and Nur-Sultan.

In general, 42 flights will be performed from Central Asia to Kutaisi in July. From August 10, FlyArystan will add another, fourth frequency to the Nur-Sultan - Kutaisi - Nur-Sultan route.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakhstani low-cost airline established in 2018 and a subsidiary of Air Astana. The airline operates mainly AIRBUS A320 aircraft.

Since March 1, the procedures for entering Georgia from Kazakhstan by air have been simplified. Citizens of Kazakhstan only need to have a negative PCR test with them to fly to Georgia. It must be done no later than 72 hours before boarding. As for the citizens of Georgia, in order to enter Kazakhstan, they must have a negative PCR test result, including those of vaccinated citizens.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Topical issues of co-op between Turkmenistan, EU discussed
Topical issues of co-op between Turkmenistan, EU discussed
Turkmenistan's expanded clay plant ramps up production process
Turkmenistan's expanded clay plant ramps up production process
Turkmenistan’s Agaýana enterprise begins export of its products to Azerbaijan
Turkmenistan’s Agaýana enterprise begins export of its products to Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
At 329.86 MT in 2020-21, India is set to witness highest ever horticulture crop production Other News 11:13
India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Hold Joint Exercise On Maritime Security Other News 11:12
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry talks data on sunflower planting Economy 11:01
[email protected]: UAE artists join celebrations with exhibition Other News 10:52
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree on establishment of a strategic partnership Business 10:26
Azerbaijan approves new state standard on bakery industry Economy 10:25
FlyArystan launches flights from Kazakh Shymkent to Georgian Kutaisi Transport 10:19
Argentina’s company announced approval of its Sputnik V batch by Russian developer Other News 10:12
Baku Transport Agency looking for technical support services via tender Economy 10:05
UAE's Abu Dhabi announces partial lockdown effective July 19 Arab World 09:51
Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects (Exclusive) Turkey 09:48
Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows Israel 09:40
Renewables could enable Iran to use fossil fuels more efficiently Oil&Gas 09:29
Kazakhstan twofold decreases export to Latvia amid COVID-19 Business 09:25
Azerbaijan working to create national anti-plagiarism system ICT 09:21
Tesla registrations in California surge 85% in second quarter Business 08:53
Southern Gas Corridor is incredible success story - US expert Economy 08:35
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:29
Ireland's exports to China up nearly 19 pct in May Economy 08:18
American Airlines recalls crew on voluntary leave, plans hiring - letter Transport 07:36
Georgia's Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported to Turkey Business 07:00
FAA orders checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 planes for possible switch failures Transport 06:05
Sputnik V vaccine approved in Nigeria Other News 05:14
WHO Emergency Committee warns about possibly more dangerous coronavirus variants World 04:22
Italy's new flag carrier ITA to take off in mid-October - ministry Transport 03:38
South Sudan calls for speedy allocation of funds to save peace deal Other News 02:43
UK PM pledges more powers for local leaders in levelling up plan Europe 01:50
U.S. regional manufacturing continues to expand in July Economy 01:03
Turkey reports 7,304 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths Turkey 00:16
Sales of computers, electronics grow in Azerbaijan for 1H2021 ICT 15 July 23:59
Topical issues of co-op between Turkmenistan, EU discussed Turkmenistan 15 July 23:51
Austria determined to keep JCPOA - FM Nuclear Program 15 July 23:49
Kazakhstan, Pfizer reach tentative agreement on vaccine delivery – Health Ministry Kazakhstan 15 July 23:46
Turkmenistan's expanded clay plant ramps up production process Business 15 July 23:25
Georgian Galt&Taggart successfully places 2-year bonds Business 15 July 23:23
Liberation of Shusha ultimately decided outcome of Second Karabakh war - Modern War Institute Azerbaijan 15 July 23:12
U.S. import, export prices up in June Economy 15 July 22:25
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks decreases Finance 15 July 21:46
Netflix files appeal against court ruling over network usage fee ICT 15 July 21:37
Azerbaijan working on creating sign language recognition system ICT 15 July 20:58
Azerbaijan restores state funds in 1H2021 Finance 15 July 20:45
Azerbaijan to introduce new methods of seed certification and labeling Economy 15 July 20:30
Lending to Azerbaijan's energy, chemistry and natural resources sector grows Finance 15 July 20:17
Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee discloses receipts in fixed assets for 1H2021 Finance 15 July 20:16
Latvia and Georgia have good prospects for cooperation in know-how - MFA Business 15 July 19:40
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases Finance 15 July 19:30
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan to build floating wind turbine in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 15 July 19:25
Cargo movements in Iran’s Chabahar Port up Transport 15 July 19:25
IRICA shares data on Iran’s apple exports Business 15 July 19:24
Volume of cargo loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Anzali port increases Transport 15 July 19:12
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish Gemlik port Turkey 15 July 19:12
Iran repairs well in Masjed Soleyman oil field Oil&Gas 15 July 19:09
Production of machinery and equipment in Azerbaijan increases Transport 15 July 18:56
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 15 Society 15 July 18:55
Turkmenistan’s Agaýana enterprise begins export of its products to Azerbaijan Business 15 July 18:54
Iran declares amount of loans issued in trade sector Finance 15 July 18:52
Passenger turnover shrinks in Georgia Transport 15 July 18:52
Iranian banks provide big loans for services sector Finance 15 July 18:52
Activities in Iran’s Astara port down Transport 15 July 18:47
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish Mersin port Turkey 15 July 18:45
Average annual inflation accelerates in Azerbaijan Finance 15 July 18:44
Iran’s import of carpets from Turkey down Turkey 15 July 18:43
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani troops in direction of Kalbajar Politics 15 July 18:31
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Israel transported via Turkish ports Turkey 15 July 18:26
Azerbaijan increases export, import of electricity Economy 15 July 18:25
Azerbaijan discloses revenues from property privatization transferred to state budget in 1H2021 Finance 15 July 17:47
Azerbaijan records growth in power generation for 1H2021 Oil&Gas 15 July 17:35
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries exceeds fuel production plan Oil&Gas 15 July 17:29
Record number of new homes in Israel purchased in May Israel 15 July 17:24
French FM, US Secretary of State talk joint action to help achieve lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 15 July 17:21
Oman logistics group Asyad looks abroad for possible expansion Arab World 15 July 17:16
ECB's Visco wants easy policy to support recovery, markets Europe 15 July 17:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 15 Society 15 July 17:15
Russia, China plan to reach record trade turnover figures year end Russia 15 July 17:12
Morgan Stanley profit rises on capital market, deal-making boom US 15 July 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 199 more COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries Society 15 July 17:07
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - US expert Oil&Gas 15 July 17:00
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 volume of local oil transported through BTC pipeline Oil&Gas 15 July 16:59
Georgia sees increase in remittances from abroad Finance 15 July 16:50
Liquids production remain flat in Kazakhstan, says OPEC Oil&Gas 15 July 16:48
Azerbaijani liquids production rise in May - OPEC Oil&Gas 15 July 16:42
Turkey announces completion date for construction of wind power plant in Istanbul Oil&Gas 15 July 16:41
UN Regional Center supports Central Asia's efforts to strengthen regional peace and security – UNRCCA Uzbekistan 15 July 16:33
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 15 July 16:23
Turkey shares details on second nuclear power plant's construction on Black Sea coast (Exclusive) Turkey 15 July 16:10
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts 2nd Meeting of Organizing Committee of VIII Global Baku Forum (FOTO) Society 15 July 16:05
Tech employees earned $2.2b in secondary deals in H1 2021 Israel 15 July 16:03
Have look at 30 years of independence of Tajikistan: Political achievements and prospects of state development Tajikistan 15 July 16:03
Turkish Assia to launch furniture company in Georgia Business 15 July 16:03
Delta strain detected in Azerbaijan also found in numerous countries - Health Ministry Society 15 July 16:01
Silk Way West Airlines expands its coverage in India Society 15 July 16:01
ADB approves USD 35 mln project to reduce landslide risk in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 15 July 16:00
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 industrial production slightly down Economy 15 July 15:56
State Statistics Committee discloses share of industry in Azerbaijan's GDP Business 15 July 15:49
Turkey sees increase in exports of leather goods to Uzbekistan Turkey 15 July 15:47
Volume of Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by road in 1H2021 revealed Transport 15 July 15:45
Following Turkmenistan's initiative meeting held between FMs of Central Asian states Turkmenistan 15 July 15:45
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil sees decrease in 1H2021 oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 15 July 15:44
Line of Financing agreement signed between ICD and Banque Nationale pour le Développement Economique Arab World 15 July 15:44
Azerbaijan’s export of oil and gas products Oil&Gas 15 July 15:33
All news