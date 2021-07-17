Israel includes Georgia in list of countries with 'difficult epidemiological situation'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Israel has included Georgia in the 'red list' of countries in which there is a 'difficult epidemiological situation', Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Georgia, along with Turkey, Great Britain, and Cyprus, has been included in Israel's list of countries from which returning citizens will have to go through a week of self-isolation.

As reported, the Israeli government has revised the list of red countries after the number of cases of Delta strain infection has increased significantly across Europe, with Israel suspending air traffic to Spain and Kyrgyzstan from next Friday.

Currently, Israel has suspended flights to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan.

As of today, all travelers returning from the following countries will have to go through complete isolation and submit a negative PCR test result: United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Columbia, Namibia, Costa Rica.

From next Friday, the following countries will be added to the list: Uganda, Myanmar, Fiji, Panama, Cambodia, Kenya, and Libya.

