...
Turkish Pegasus Airlines to suspend sale of tickets for one of flights to Baku

Transport Materials 13 June 2022 18:03
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Turkish Pegasus Airlines will suspend the sale of tickets for the flight on the Baku-Alanya-Baku route since July due to strategic planning, Director of the Azerbaijani Office of Turkish Pegasus Airlines Rajab Karimov told Trend.

According to Karimov, the flights scheduled for the period until June 29 will be carried out in accordance with the schedule.

"Tickets purchased for subsequent dates are recommended to be returned," he said.

The office’s director reminded that flights on this route are carried out three times a week - on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Karimov added that the above changes haven’t affected Pegasus Airlines flights on the Baku-Izmir-Baku and Istanbul-Ganja-Istanbul routes.

