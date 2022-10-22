Сargo traffic along Trans-Caspian Transport Route surges for 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) significantly grew in the first nine months of 2022, Trend reports on October 21 via Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC.

That thanks to the joint efforts of the association members, the volume of cargo transportation along the TITR route from January through September this year rose by 2.7 times compared to the same period of 2021, amounting to 1.84 million tons.

A large share of the growth accounted for exports. The volume of export transportation from Kazakhstan along the route grew by 7.9 times.

TITR runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and the Black Sea further to European countries. TITR Association members are 20 companies, including railway administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies from eight countries.