ASCO launches new tugboat built at Azerbaijan's Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The ASCO-1 tugboat, built at the Zygh Ship Repair and Construction Yard of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been put into operation, Trend reports.

According to CJSC, the length of the vessel is 26 meters, width - 6.7 meters, side height - 3 meters, deadweight - 14 tons. The vessel can reach speed of up to 9 knots (16.7 km/h). Its load capacity is up to 3 tons. The vessel is on the balance sheet of the Caspian Oil Fleet.

The ASCO-1 tugboat was built according to the project prepared by the staff of the ASCO Caspian Design Research Institute.

Moreover, the Zygh plant has been building ships on the basis of appropriate certification since 2017 in addition to providing a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services. Currently, the construction of five more ships of the same type is continuing at the plant.