Topsides unit of Azeri-Central-East platform loaded onto STB-1 barge (PHOTO)

Transport Materials 13 July 2023 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The topsides unit of the Azeri-Central-East (ACE) platform, at the ATA (Amec - Tekfen - Azfen) yard, was loaded onto the STB-1 barge of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) for delivery to the place of operation at sea, Trend reports.

According to ASCO, the weight of the unit of the ACE platform is 19,600 tons, while the height is 36 meters.

Last year, the necessary modifications were carried out on the STB-1 barge for operation within the ACE project.

STB-1, considered the largest barge of the Caspian Sea, has a length of 163 meters, a width of 45 meters and a carrying capacity of 18,000 tons.

