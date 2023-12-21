Zangezur corridor to play important role in increasing Azerbaijan-Türkiye bilateral trade - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Zangezur corridor will play an important role in increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel talk at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

"The opening of the corridor will reduce the distance by 260 kilometers between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. This corridor will also have a positive impact on relations between the countries in the region. Zangezur corridor is a strategic project and with its help it will ensure unimpeded movement and geographical accessibility from China to Europe. As a result, freight traffic will be reduced, rapid transit will be ensured and trade will increase. This corridor will have a positive impact on trade in Central Asia," he emphasized.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum will include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel