Kazakh president: AIFC Exchange has 14 int’l brokers

There are 14 international brokers at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Exchange, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said July 5, Kazakh media reported.

The total assets of these brokers amount to $34 billion, and these figures will grow, Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

He noted that the creation of effective environment for the development of innovative, financial technologies is one of the important areas of AIFC activity.

“Islamic finance will also become important direction for the development of the AIFC,” he said. “This year we plan to issue sukuk securities (Islamic bonds) at the AIFC platform. The work is underway to issue Islamic bonds for infrastructure, investment and environmental projects.”

In addition, Nazarbayev said that on the basis of the AIFC it is planned to bring mining, oil and gas, transport, information and communication, as well as other Kazakh national companies to the IPO (Initial Public Offering).

