Kazakh offshore giant yields 17 mln tons of oil

Some 17.5 million tons of oil were produced at Kazakhstan's Kashagan offshore field, developed by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), Kazinform reported Aug. 28.

"NCOC has produced 17.5 million metric tons of oil since the resumption of production at the Kashagan field in 2016. During the period, more than 5 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced as well. All the crude has been delivered to the world markets. More than 700,000 tons of sulfur, extracted from the Kashagan oil, has been exported," said Managing Director of NCOC Bruno Jardin at the 25th anniversary of the Kashagan project in Atyrau.

Kashagan is one of the largest oil fields discovered in recent decades. Its recoverable reserves are approximately 9-13 billion barrels of oil.

