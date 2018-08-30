Kashagan oil field’s development to expand due to new deposits

30 August 2018 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

The North Caspian Project of Kashagan oil field’s development in Kazakhstan will expand by virtue of new deposits, Kazinform news agency reported.

As part of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the development of the Kashagan, the first offshore field in Kazakhstan, Managing Director of the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) Bruno Jardin said that two new fields, Aktoty and Kairan, will enter the project in the near future.

“Several options for the development of Aktoty and Kairan fields have been studied,” he said. “Separate development of these fields, considering current costs and oil prices will be difficult. Therefore, it is assumed that the development of Aktoty and Kairan fields will be carried out through synergy, which will improve the development of Kashagan at subsequent stages. The government of Kazakhstan extended a deal with the NCOC for 5 years until the end of 2022 for the further study of options.”

Creation of new offshore islands at sea and onshore objects, as well as additional drilling, are being studied to increase the production capacity of the existing objects at the Kashagan field on the Caspian Sea shelf.

So far, 17.5 million tons of oil were produced at the Kashagan field. More than 5 billion cubic meters of gas were also produced for the period. Over this period, more than 700,000 tons of sulfur were also extracted from the oil produced at the Kashagan field.

