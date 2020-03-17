Tests reveal more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

New, 33rd case of coronavirus infection was detected in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new case was detected in Nur-Sultan city. Thus, the latest data said that the number of overall coronavirus cases in Nur-Sultan is 18, and 15 in Almaty.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020 in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

