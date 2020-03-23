Major Kazakh settlements could be closed off due to coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The decision on whether to close off major settlements in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak should be made soon, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

Tokayev made the statement during a meeting of a State Commission on Emergency State held in Nur-Sultan on March 23, 2020.

The head of state said that in order to avoid sharp increase in the number coronavirus cases, isolation measures in the country should be tightened.

“Taking into consideration constantly flowing information as well as negative and positive experience of other countries, we should continue preparing country’s medical system to any development of the situation. It is important to ensure the complete isolation of the quarantine zones in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, to prevent the possibility of crossing cities’ borders on foot. The decision on whether it is necessary to close off major settlements in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak should be made soon,” Tokayev said.

The president added that people’s going to work should be limited and a home isolation mode should be provided.

“It is time to temporarily close all centers for the population service in the country, while ensuring the opportunity to receive all services online. The requirements for the sanitary treatment of public facilities where public access will be maintained must be strictly carried out,” Tokayev said.

He added that the time has come to introduce additional restrictions in air, railway and road passenger transportation inside the country.

“All those arriving from other countries via all types of transport, including from the countries of Eurasian Economic Union should undergo quarantine. The monitoring of those arriving via charter flights should be increased,” Tokayev said.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 62 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 339,200 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 14,700. Meanwhile, over 98,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.