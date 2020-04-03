Coronavirus officially confirmed in all Kazakhstan's regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

One coronavirus case was confirmed in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

For the longest time, Kostanay region remained the only coronavirus-free Kazakh region. Thus, coronavirus now has officially been confirmed in all Kazakh regions and major cities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 460 cases.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 199 16 1 Almaty city 93 13 Shymkent city 11 Akmola region 19 1 Aktobe region 37 Almaty region 9 Atyrau region 20 East Kazakhstan region 4 Zhambyl region 8 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 22 1 Kostanay region 1 Kyzylorda region 26 Manystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 18 Turkestan region 19 TOTAL 460 29 3

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 53,000. Over a million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 211,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh