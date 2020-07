Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Kazakhstan faces second wave of coronavirus

"Kazakhstan in fact is facing now the second wave of coronavirus," Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering a televised address.

"Unfortunately due to mass non-observance of quarantine regulations, system failures of the former leadership of the Healthcare Ministry, sluggishness of governors we have to deal with the second wave of coronavirus combined with surge in pneumonia cases," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He noted that coronavirus situation remains grave. He stressed that coronavirus threat should not be underestimated.