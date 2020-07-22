Kazakhstan changed conditions for issuing A-5 visas to investors

Kazakhstan 22 July 2020 05:48 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan changed conditions for issuing A-5 visas to investors

Now investors can apply online and receive the Investor Visa Referral Letter of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 5 working days via the portal elicense.kz., Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Temporarily application through the Population Service Centersis also available; in this case, the review period will not exceed 11 working days. In addition, according to thenovelties, a Investor Visa Referral Letter from the authorized authority for investments may also be provided to an individual.

Investor visas are granted only to the heads of legal entities and individuals engaged in investment activities on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their family members. This category of visa has no restrictions on the duration of stay in the country within the period of its validity. While a business visa holder can stay in Kazakhstan for no more than 60 days at each entry.

The procedure for obtaining an A-5 investor visa includes 3 public services: obtaining of an Investor Visa Referral Letter from the authorized authority for investment, an invitation through the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and an investor visa at the overseas missions of Kazakhstan.

«Against the background of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), business activity has slowed down as expected, and we witness global FDI reduction. This is the time for us to do our homework and optimize the processes. Recently, we digitized the public service of investment contract conclusion, it is now available online, visa and migration services were also simplified and automated,» - said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov.

For the period of quarantine restrictions from may 11, 2020, foreign citizens are allowed to enter the territory of Kazakhstan when crossing the border only if they have the permission of a special Interdepartmental Commission, which considers each individual case on a case-by-case basis. All incoming foreigners must comply with anti-epidemic requirements.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Rumors about Colonel-General Sadikov - misinformation
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Rumors about Colonel-General Sadikov - misinformation
Azerbaijani Embassy to Serbia issues statement on Armenia's use of Serbian-made weapons during offensive in Tovuz
Azerbaijani Embassy to Serbia issues statement on Armenia's use of Serbian-made weapons during offensive in Tovuz
Armenian provocations result in damage of 35 houses in Azerbaijan's Tovuz
Armenian provocations result in damage of 35 houses in Azerbaijan's Tovuz
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran, India set to cooperate to produce 'Remdesivir' Finance 06:35
Kazakhstan changed conditions for issuing A-5 visas to investors Kazakhstan 05:48
18 terrorists killed as Egyptian army thwarts terror attack in North Sinai Other News 05:00
Bangladesh floods kill 54 people, 2.4 mln impacted: UN Other News 04:37
305 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 57,498 in total Arab World 04:05
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 213,000 in past day — WHO World 03:18
Zambian parliament forced to adjourn due to COVID-19 Other News 02:29
French Bouygues to complete some projects in Turkmenistan this year Business 01:25
393 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 107,430 in total Arab World 00:51
Natural disasters kill 5 in northern Vietnam Other News 21 July 23:32
Tellurian stock soars after India's Petronet renews investment deal Oil&Gas 21 July 22:43
Amazon Korea pays 150 bln won in corporate tax ICT 21 July 21:34
Turkish Energy Ministry bans HM company from participating in BOTAS tenders Turkey 21 July 20:54
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues through State Customs Committee greatly increase Finance 21 July 20:36
Volume of dry cargo transported through Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port grows Transport 21 July 20:31
Georgian Adjara Group to start processing almonds Business 21 July 20:25
Container transshipment through Baku International Sea Trade Port increases Transport 21 July 20:13
Rouhani: Iran, Iraq committed to agreements on economic cooperation Transport 21 July 20:11
Work in Georgia to compensate for loss of seasonal employment in neighbor countries Business 21 July 19:58
Volume of cargo transshipment via Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port up in 1H2020 Transport 21 July 19:55
Iran seeks to expand ties with neighbor countries Iran 21 July 19:35
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases Society 21 July 19:31
Regular flights to resume between Tbilisi, Paris from August 8 Transport 21 July 19:18
Production of building materials decreases in Azerbaijan Business 21 July 19:18
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Rumors about Colonel-General Sadikov - misinformation Politics 21 July 19:14
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Methanol increases production in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 21 July 19:03
Ukraine's SkyUp airlines cancel number of flights to Georgia Transport 21 July 19:00
Azerbaijani Embassy to Serbia issues statement on Armenia's use of Serbian-made weapons during offensive in Tovuz Politics 21 July 18:56
Turkey records growth in cargo runs to Georgia Turkey 21 July 18:23
Georgian Chamber of Commerce & Industry talks COVID-19 impact on Georgian economy Business 21 July 18:22
UNEC graduate achieves highest result in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 21 July 18:14
Steel export from Turkey to Italy drops in 1H2020 Turkey 21 July 18:11
Iran talks value of planned export from Zanjan Province Business 21 July 17:57
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers rises in Iran Business 21 July 17:49
SOCAR Trading talks doing business with African countries Oil&Gas 21 July 17:48
Georgia negotiating with AstraZeneca, Gavi Alliance to receive COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 21 July 17:45
Tea export from Azerbaijan to Georgia grows in 1H2020 Business 21 July 17:42
Exective director: Azerbaijan's SOFAZ made no new investments in stock shares in 2020 Oil&Gas 21 July 17:38
TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in U.S. over next three years US 21 July 17:35
Iran declares value of products export from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 21 July 17:30
Minister: Air France to launch regular flights from Georgia in August Construction 21 July 17:29
Uzbekistan reveals gold export statistics for 1H2020 Business 21 July 17:28
Georgian ProCredit Bank joins State Mortgage Subsidy Program Finance 21 July 17:25
Pompeo says talked 5G, trade with British PM Johnson US 21 July 17:16
EU4Energy helps Georgia develop emergency plan for uninterrupted gas supply Oil&Gas 21 July 17:16
Foreign currency transactions at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 21 July 17:15
Export of fertilizers from Georgia to Azerbaijan increases Business 21 July 17:13
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 22 Oil&Gas 21 July 17:10
Digitalization as a driving force for Azerbaijani economy's recovery Business 21 July 17:10
Armenian provocations result in damage of 35 houses in Azerbaijan's Tovuz Politics 21 July 17:09
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction grows Finance 21 July 16:58
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 21 July 16:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan, gets two soldiers wounded in retaliation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 July 16:41
Azerbaijan announces half-year cargo movement by transport Transport 21 July 16:29
Uber defends business model in UK court battle over workers' rights Europe 21 July 16:18
Uzbekistan expands gas transmission infrastructure in Bukhara region Oil&Gas 21 July 16:12
EU provides front-line document inspection equipment to Georgia Business 21 July 16:07
TAV Georgia increases investments in Batumi int'l airport expansion project Construction 21 July 16:03
Iranian company talks progress of Rasht-Astara railway construction Transport 21 July 16:01
Prices on Azerbaijan oil decline Oil&Gas 21 July 15:59
Azerbaijan signs agreements to avoid double taxation with several countries Business 21 July 15:59
Laying of gas pipeline to Iran's Kish thermal power plant kicks off Oil&Gas 21 July 15:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 21 Finance 21 July 15:48
Iran, Iraq to discuss reaching new milestone in mutual trade Business 21 July 15:41
Vienna Institute: Trade structure might well change in post-pandemic period Business 21 July 15:41
AIIB approves loan to Georgia to mitigate COVID-19 negative impact Finance 21 July 15:40
Iran may barter gas, power with Iraq for oil products Oil&Gas 21 July 15:39
Number of real estates bought by Turkmen citizens in Turkey increases Turkey 21 July 15:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony to give out apartments, cars to martyr families, war disabled in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 July 15:28
Uzbekistan to pump additional water for irrigation from Tajikistan Economy 21 July 15:26
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 21 July 15:24
Georgia reveals export statistics of major commodities to Russia Business 21 July 15:19
Azerbaijani Institute of Zoology receives appeals on marsh frog breeding Society 21 July 15:18
Georgian designers export jewelry to France Business 21 July 15:16
Pompeo arrives in UK to discuss China, 5G and Brexit US 21 July 15:14
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary company opens tender to buy server equipment Tenders 21 July 15:12
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to purchase general equipment via tender Tenders 21 July 15:10
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to allocate new loan to Uzbekistan Finance 21 July 15:09
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: US Congress adopts very important amendments Politics 21 July 15:05
Iran's vice president calls for urgent solution of truck drivers problems Transport 21 July 14:53
TRACECA to develop new agreement on Single Transit Permit (INTERVIEW) Transport 21 July 14:51
Production estimates at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block Oil&Gas 21 July 14:34
Profit tax paid by companies down in Georgia Business 21 July 14:33
Cyprus to open its borders for visitors from 50 countries, including Georgia Transport 21 July 14:31
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan on July 21 Finance 21 July 14:31
Iran to start producing low-consumption engines Oil&Gas 21 July 14:27
Lordegan Urea Fertilizer Company discloses export forecast Business 21 July 14:20
Oil & gas wells developed by Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21 July 14:15
Iran reaches new COVID-19 anti-record for single day Society 21 July 14:12
Greenfields Petroleum predicts development costs in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 21 July 14:02
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran-Azerbaijan trade, transit during COVID-19 Business 21 July 13:59
Azerbaijani mobile operators' revenues grow ICT 21 July 13:47
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz refurbishes booster compressor station Oil&Gas 21 July 13:47
Electricity production up in Uzbekistan during 1H2020 Oil&Gas 21 July 13:45
Azerbaijani customs committee talks six-month rail freight operations Transport 21 July 13:38
UK government-backed COVID lending reaches 48 billion pounds Europe 21 July 13:35
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 21 July 13:34
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 21 July 13:28
Share of euro in Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's currency basket lowers Oil&Gas 21 July 13:27
Volume of SOFAZ's revenues from major oil, gas fields in Azerbaijan revealed Oil&Gas 21 July 13:27
All news