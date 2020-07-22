Kazakhstan changed conditions for issuing A-5 visas to investors

Now investors can apply online and receive the Investor Visa Referral Letter of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 5 working days via the portal elicense.kz., Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Temporarily application through the Population Service Centersis also available; in this case, the review period will not exceed 11 working days. In addition, according to thenovelties, a Investor Visa Referral Letter from the authorized authority for investments may also be provided to an individual.

Investor visas are granted only to the heads of legal entities and individuals engaged in investment activities on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as their family members. This category of visa has no restrictions on the duration of stay in the country within the period of its validity. While a business visa holder can stay in Kazakhstan for no more than 60 days at each entry.

The procedure for obtaining an A-5 investor visa includes 3 public services: obtaining of an Investor Visa Referral Letter from the authorized authority for investment, an invitation through the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and an investor visa at the overseas missions of Kazakhstan.

«Against the background of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), business activity has slowed down as expected, and we witness global FDI reduction. This is the time for us to do our homework and optimize the processes. Recently, we digitized the public service of investment contract conclusion, it is now available online, visa and migration services were also simplified and automated,» - said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov.

For the period of quarantine restrictions from may 11, 2020, foreign citizens are allowed to enter the territory of Kazakhstan when crossing the border only if they have the permission of a special Interdepartmental Commission, which considers each individual case on a case-by-case basis. All incoming foreigners must comply with anti-epidemic requirements.