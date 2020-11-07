613 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 613 more coronavirus –positive cases, the Coronavirus2020.kz website reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
45 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 32 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 38 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 9 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 253 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 44 in West Kazakhstan, 16 in Karaganda region, 55 in Kostanay region, 64 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 115,439.
