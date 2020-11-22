Daily reported cases of COVID-19 down to 756 in Kazakhstan

756 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, down from 822 reported in a previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan region still leads among other cities and regions in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis. The region has reported 198 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, 29 cases down than a day before.

Rounding out the top 3 cities and regions with highest numbers of new daily COVID-19 cases are Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 93 and 91, accordingly.

Kostanay region has reported the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 75.

Nur-Sultan city follows with 59 fresh cases of COIVD-19.

The double-digit fresh COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Akmola region – 56, the city of Almaty – 52, West Kazakhstan region – 43, Almaty region – 26, Karaganda region – 18, Atyrau region – 13, and Zhambyl region – 10. Aktobe region has reported 6 COVID-19 cases over the past day, the city of Shymkent as well as Turkestan region – 5, Kyzylorda region – 4, and Mangistau region – 2.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 125,466.