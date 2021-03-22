Daily COVID-19 case count rises to 1,208 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 1,208 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 232,906, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Kazakhstan’s two major cities Almaty and Nur-Sultan have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 410 and 203, respectively. Almaty region has reported the third number of daily infections – 95. West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions have seen 93 and 90 fresh daily cases, respectively.

51 more cases have been reported in Akmola region, 42 in Kostanay region, 41 in Atyrau region, 39 in Aktobe region, 37 in Pavlodar region, 27 in Shymkent city, 20 in East Kazakhstan region, 16 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 13 in Mangistau as well as in Turkestan region, and 4 in Kyzylorda region.