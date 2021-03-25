Almaty region to impose lockdown this weekend

Almaty region will impose lockdown and carry out disinfection of shopping malls, markets and other places of mass gatherings this upcoming weekend amid the growing number of new COVID-19 cases, deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region Batyrzhan Baizhumanov said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of fresh infections is forecast to reach its peak in April 2021.

«In the past 24 hours, 104 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region, that is twice as much as in February. For example, 20-30 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on average in January-February.

In the past day, almost 100 people have been taken to hospitals with COVID-19 in the region. Due to worsening situation with the novel coronavirus I urge residents of the region to follow distancing rules, wear face masks and avoid places of mass gatherings,» Mr Baizhumanov said. In total, the region has registered 12,667 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic. 1,053 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the region, while 25 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units.

Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases the number of COVID-19 beds has been increased from 1,370 to 1,855.

Experts say that one of the most effective solutions to combating the virus is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are plans to inoculate up to 1 million people until the end of 2021.