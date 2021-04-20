Kazakhstan reports 2,530 new coronavirus cases, total at 292, 250

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,530 new coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

401 fresh cases were detected in Kazakh capital, 682 in Almaty, 49 in Shymkent, 101 in Akmola region, 121 in Aktobe region, 285 in Almaty region, 97 in Atyrau region, 67 in East Kazakhstan, 53 in Zhambyl region, 237 in West Kazakhstan, 217 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Mangystau region, 58 in Pavlodar region, 27 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 292,250.