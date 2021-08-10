Kazakhstan and Mongolia agree on repatriation flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Mongolian citizens wishing to return to their homeland will be able to use repatriation flights, Trend reports with reference to the police department of Kazakh Almaty city.

Thus, Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia and the HunnuAir airline plan to organize a special flight on the Ulaanbaatar - Nur-Sultan - Ulaanbaatar route on August 14 and Ulaanbaatar - Almaty - Ulaanbaatar on August 19, 2021.

"The special flights are ready to accept citizens of Kazakhstan who want to return to Mongolia, and citizens of Mongolia who have a residence permit in Kazakhstan, as well as their family members. In addition, citizens of Mongolia who arrived in Kazakhstan in violation of migration laws can also return to their homeland by repatriation flights," the report said.

Currently, no direct flights are operated between Kazakhstan and Mongolia since they were suspended when COVID-19 pandemic outbreak began.

