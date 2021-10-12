Daily COVID-19 cases drop to 1,499 in Kazakhstan

1,499 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours,Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 271. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 238 and 157, accordingly.

Out of the total number of daily COVID-19 cases, Pavlodar region has reported 155 infections, North Kazakhstan region – 122, Almaty region – 112, and Akmola region – 110.

97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, 95 in East Kazakhstan region, 37 in Shymkent city, 28 in Aktobe region, Turkestan region – 19, West Kazakhstan region – 18, Atyrau region – 13, Kyzylorda region – 13, and Zhambyl region – 11.

Mangistau region has recorded three cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The country has so far reported 907,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19.