Сommandant's office told about current situation in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10

Trend:

The information center of the commandant's office of Almaty provided a summary of the situation in the city on the morning of January 11, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

It is reported that special operations were carried out in the sections of the Auezov, Alatau and Medeu districts, the Ozhet microdistrict, a residential area adjacent to the Almaty International Airport.

A total of 1237 participants in terrorist attacks, marauds and other crimes were detained. Seized 31 pieces of firearms and 1428 ammunition.

38 people of operational interest were detained at checkpoints. A total of 608 messages have been received by the "102" service. The call-center of the commandant's office received 253 signals from citizens demanding a prompt response. All messages have been processed.