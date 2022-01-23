Almost all Kazakhstan remains in COVID-19 ‘red zone’
The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today January 23, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Turkestan region is the only to stay in the ‘yellow zone’, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
An extra meal and snacks twice a day was all it took to improve falling nutrition levels in this tribal district
Record-breaking indicators in non-oil sector - what is secret to success of Azerbaijan's economic strategy?
Kazakh Armed Forces performing tasks to ensure public order in regions with “red” level of terrorist threat
Climate policy of Uzbekistan: Implementation of measures to prevent climate change and adaptation in most vulnerable sectors of economy