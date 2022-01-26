Kazakhstan’s vice minister of ecology, head of "Operator ROP" company detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Akhmetzhan Primkulov and head of "Operator ROP" waste management company Medet Kumargaliyev have been detained on suspicion of corruption, Trend reports via Kazinform.

The information was confirmed by the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

According to the agency, the persons are suspected of committing corruption crimes, and both of them were placed in the detention center of Nur-Sultan city.