Me, being head of state, is interested that no rights of our citizens are violated - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

Me, being the head of state, is interested that no rights of our citizens are violated, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

“There is a lot of hysteria around the events in Almaty. People are worried, understandably. Therefore, I instructed the Prosecutor General's Office to conduct an investigation in each case of possible rights violation. In addition, I learned from the media that a public commission was set up headed by a well-known human rights activist, diplomat Aiman ​​Umarova. I welcome this decision. Indeed, we need to involve the independent public in order to objectively understand what is happening now and what happened in those tragic days,” the president said.