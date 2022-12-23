Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan seek to improve transport co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to speed up the construction of the Darbaza - Maktaaral railroad with subsequent access to the Syrdarya station, Trend reports, citing Akorda.

The agreement was reached by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the framework of the visit of the Kazakh Head of State to Uzbekistan.

President Tokayev stated that finalizing the construction of the new line will expand transit opportunities and unload the Saryagash checkpoint.

“Kazakh companies are prepared for the active participation of the various transport communications and supply the necessary materials. We agreed to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route together,” Tokayev concluded.

The construction of 106 kilometer long railroad was announced earlier this year. It is expected that the project will be implemented between 2024-2025. The new railway will be built to bypass Saryagash and Tashkent.