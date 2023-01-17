Kazakhstan eyes to establish digital transport corridor - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Kazakhstan is making every effort to establish a Digital Transport Corridor (DTC) jointly with its neighbors and the EU, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, speaking during the Kazakhstan–UAE investment round table, Trend reports, citing the press service of Kazakh president.

"Central Asia is a large, dynamic, and promising economic region with high growth rates and a great future. We plan to build a number of cross-border trade and logistics centers to strengthen our trade and ties in Central Asia. In addition, Kazakhstan is a large country that needs road of the top quality," he said.

The President added that the supply chain disruption caused by geopolitical tensions have increased the importance of logistics and transport networks and projects. Kazakhstan gives direct access to markets of over a billion consumers, including the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia and China.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan aims to remove all existing barriers and reliably connect East and West, North and South.

"We believe that UAE companies can certainly benefit from this growth and strengthened relationships. That is why I fully support cooperation with Abu Dhabi Ports to create maritime and port infrastructure in our country," he noted.