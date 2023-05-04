Kazakhstan, Tajikistan sign number of documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. A number of documents were signed between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the state visit of Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

As part of the state visit of Tajikistan's president to Kazakhstan, an expanded meeting was held between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the meeting, the prospering relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were noted, as was the importance of implementing joint initiatives and projects. Also, it was mentioned that last year, the trade turnover between the two countries reached almost $1.5 billion, and its growth amounted to more than 20 percent.

Following the meeting, a number of documents aimed at deepening cooperation in various fields were signed between the parties.

The list of the signed documents is as follows:

1. Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan;

2. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan;

3. Protocol between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the organization of the exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan;

4. Memorandum on the establishment of twin-city relations between the city of Turkestan (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the city of Khujand (Republic of Tajikistan);

5. Roadmap between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Committee of Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of tourism;

6. Roadmap for enhancing cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2025;

7. Joint plan of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of industry and innovation for the period 2023-2024;

8. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Export Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan;

9. The program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2025.

On May 3, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit.