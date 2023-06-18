Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan negotiating with armed man in bank building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The press service of the Kazakh Kaspi bank has denied information about the presence of visitors in the bank building, Trend reports.

"At the moment, only bank employees are in the branch, there are no customers. Representatives of law enforcement agencies are negotiating with the man who threatens employees. All the forces of the police and the bank are aimed at ensuring that no one is injured," the bank's press service said.

The bank is also asked to take responsibility for the dissemination of any information and not to interfere with the work of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier today an armed man has locked himself in the Kaspi bank building in Kazakhstan.