Kazakhstan to considerably relax regulations for road carriers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Kazakhstan's transport prosecutors have analyzed the minister of industry and infrastructure development's directive dated December 13, 2022, which changed a number of legislation in the sphere of international road transport regulation, Trend reports.

As the main transport prosecutor's office of Kazakhstan said, changes introduced by the head of the abolished ministry strengthened the requirements for carriers.

Thus, this strengthened the requirements for obtaining permission to carry out transportation, the validity period of access cards for vehicles and, in general, created conditions that worsened the situation of about 6,000 domestic carriers.

Therefore, the transport prosecutor's office raised a number of questions to the newly created Ministry of Transport on taking measures to simplify permitting procedures for doing business in this area.

"The Ministry of Transport, together with other authorized bodies, has developed new amendments that involve the exclusion from the order of unnecessary documents and information provided by carriers," the main transport prosecutor's office said.

The adoption of these amendments will reduce the package of relevant documentation by a third and significantly soften the requirements for carriers.

In September 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan was abolished. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Industry and Construction were created.

