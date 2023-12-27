Kazakhstan approves plan of spacecraft launches from its Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Kazakhstan has approved the plan of spacecraft launches from its Baikonur Cosmodrome (operated by Russia) for 2024, presented by the Russian side, Trend reports.

The relevant resolution of the government of Kazakhstan was published in the Information and Legal System of Regulatory Legal Acts of Kazakhstan.

The Government of Kazakhstan approves the plan of spacecraft launches for 2024 presented by the Russian side within the framework of the state program of the Russian Federation "Space Activities of Russia", programs of international cooperation and commercial projects from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

In addition, according to the resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is instructed to send a conclusion to the Russian side through diplomatic channels until December 30, 2023.

This decree shall enter into force from the date of signing.

Spaceport and the city of Baikonur together form the Baikonur complex, which consists of 15 launch complexes of nine types for launching carrier rockets, 4 launchers for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles, 11 assembly and test buildings (MIK) and other infrastructure.