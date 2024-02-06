Kazakhstan reveals names of all members of new government of country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The names of all members of the new government of Kazakhstan have become known, Trend reports.
The corresponding decrees on appointments were signed by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The composition of the government:
Prime Minister - Olzhas Bektenov
First Deputy Prime Minister - Roman Sklyar
Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Government Staff - Galymzhan Koishybayev
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs - Murat Nurtleu
Deputy Prime Minister - Serik Zhumangarin
Deputy Prime Minister - Tamara Duisenova
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy - Nurlan Baibazarov
Minister of Defense - Ruslan Zhaksylykov
Minister of Internal Affairs - Yerzhan Sadenov
Minister of Agriculture - Aidarbek Saparov
Minister of Justice - Azamat Eskaraev
Minister of Science and Higher Education - Sayasat Nurbek
Minister of Health - Akmaral Alnazarova
Minister of Labor and Social Protection - Svetlana Zhakupova
Minister of Transport - Marat Karabayev
Minister of Finance - Madi Takiev
Minister of Culture and Information - Aida Balayeva
Minister of Education - Gani Beisembayev
Minister of Industry and Construction - Kanat Sharlapaev
Minister of Trade and Integration - Arman Shakkaliyev
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation - Nurzhan Nurzhigitov
Minister of Emergency Situations - Chingis Arinov
Minister of Tourism and Sports - Ermek Marzhikpayev
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry - Bagdat Mussin
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources - Yerlan Nysanbayev
Minister of Energy - Almassadam Satkaliyev.
To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan on February 5.
