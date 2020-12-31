Meat prices rise again in Kyrgyzstan

Price increases in meat is observed in Kyrgyzstan again, Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the country Tilek Toktogaziyev said at a press conference, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to him, in recent months there was a sharp increase in meat prices from KGS 280 (about USD 3,38) per kilogram to KGS 400 (USD 4.84).

"After that, prices dropped to KGS 360 (USD 4,35). Now again there is a rise in meat prices up to KGS 370-380. We are now investigating a cause of price growth,” the minister added.

In particular, Toktogaziyev said that a mechanism for tracking live cattle is being introduced. He recalled an introduction of a ban on export of live cattle. However, the minister complains about the impossibility to track cattle after passing the Sosnovka checkpoint on the Bishkek-Osh road.

In this regard, work is underway to ensure that each cattle has a tag.

"Now we want to introduce liability if cattle is not found after transporting through Sosnovka,” Toktogaziyev said, adding that this work is made more difficult by the fact that many state border lines lie through villages.