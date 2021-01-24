Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Mamytkanov met with German Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Monika Iversen, the Kyrgyz Government's press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation.

Mamytkanov informed that the Kyrgyz Government has fulfilled its promise to the people to hold free and fair elections.

"The Government now faces the task of eradicating corruption, which in turn will create conditions for investors and lead to improved economic performance," the deputy PM added.

Maksat Mamytkanov and Monika Iversen also debated issues on strengthening democratic principles in the republic, improving the investment climate, fighting corruption, political stability in the country, green economy and ensuring transparent parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Iversen informed about Germany's best practices in the use of renewable energy sources, and expressed the readiness of the German side to work together under the German initiative "Green Central Asia".

In conclusion, the parties noted the importance of active cooperation aimed at developing and deepening bilateral relations.