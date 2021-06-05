Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on withdrawal of troops from border area

Chairmen of the National Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan met on June 5 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and signed an agreement to pull back the military troops from the border areas, said Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan Kamchibek Tashiev, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

Military troops of the two countries were being deployed near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border for two days, he noted. Negotiations with the Tajik side held yesterday on June 4 did not result in anything, he said.

"Today several meetings were held with the Chairman of the National Security Committee of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov. As of 1 p.m. the meeting was over. The meeting was fruitful. We reached agreements, signed a bilateral protocol to be officially published within two hours. The protocol has seven or eight points of agreements. Now all security bodies will be ordered to pull back their troops," Tashiev said.

One of the points agreed upon is the withdrawal of troops near the border to their permanent bases. Only the Border Service soldiers will remain at the border.

Residents of border villages in the Chon-Alai district will begin returning to their homes.