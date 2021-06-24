New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan appointed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
Kairat Osmonaliev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 24 with reference to the Kyrgyz Kabar national news agency.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.
Osmonaliev was a member of the Central Election Commission.
