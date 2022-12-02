Kyrgyz banks stop servicing cards of Russia's Mir payment system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan refused to service cards of the Russian Mir payment system, said Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kaiyp Kulenbekov, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Media.

According to him, Kyrgyz commercial banks made this decision in order to avoid secondary sanctions from the US. He underlined that this decision was made independently, and the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan did not give any recommendations.

"To avoid secondary sanctions, some of our banks decided to stop servicing the Mir cards. This is about 9-10 banks,” he stressed.

Mir is a Russian card payment system for electronic fund transfers established by the Central Bank of Russia under a law adopted on May 1, 2017.