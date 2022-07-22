...
Tajikistan shares data on foreign trade turnover of Sughd region

Aygun Maherramova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The value of foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan's Sughd region from January through June 2022 amounted to $1.4 billion, Trend reports via region's authorities.

According to the statistics, the total amount of exports from Sughd region in the first half of 2022 reached $519.8 million. The main exporting goods were: cotton, agricultural products, clothing, minerals and concentrates.

In the total volume of exported agricultural products, the share of dried fruits and onions remained very significant in the reporting period - 19,480 tons of dried fruits worth $11.9 million and 61,730 tons of onions ($6.2 million).

While, the total value of imported goods amounted to $896.6 million, which is an increase of 19.5 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

