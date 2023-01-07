Annual review of key events in Tajikistan's industrial sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. During 2022, the Government of Tajikistan has set a goal to increase industrial production by 2026, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, the country's leadership's instructions are associated with the importance of the industrial sector for the country's economic development, as well as the announcement of 2022-2026 as the Years of Industrial Development.

Tajik industrialists have to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years - from 38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021 - up to 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) in 2026.

Moreover, the government of Tajikistan intends to construct and put into operation a total of 870 new industrial enterprises by 2026.

Construction of metallurgical plant has started in Tajikistan in 2022

Tajik-Chinese "Zarafshon" Joint Venture is building a metallurgical plant in Tajikistan. Work on the construction of an additional copper plant in the city of Panjakent, Sughd region is underway.

The total cost of the project is $120 million, which will create 200 new jobs, boosting the region's economy.

Remarkably, building a new enterprise is a significant step on the way to achieving Tajikistan's fourth national goal - the industrialization of the country.

New industrial plant to be built in Tajikistan's Istiqlol

With the support of the Government of Tajikistan, a new industrial plant will be built in Istiqlol. As reported, the cost of the project for the construction of the enterprise for processing copper, lead, and silver is estimated at about $50 million.

Construction works will begin in 2023 and will be completed in a year and a half, up to 150 people will be provided with jobs.​

Meanwhile, the city of Istiqlol has a lot of capacity and possibilities for building new industrial enterprises. The implementation of this project will contribute to the rapid industrialization of Tajikistan.

Construction of porcelain factory starts in Tajikistan

Construction of a porcelain factory in Tajikistan's Tursunzoda city has started, the Mayor of the city Parviz Akramzoda said in July 2022.

Amonjon - a local Tajik company, relying on the old traditions of porcelain production, decided to build a porcelain factory in Regar village. Currently, active work is underway on the construction of infrastructure.

International co-op: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to establish commercial industrial zone

Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Davlatali Said announced the establishment of a border commercial industrial zone in June of this year.

According to the plan, production facilities, logistics centers, and all necessary infrastructure will be located in the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan commercial industrial zone.

Moreover, the parties noted a great potential for expanding economic cooperation, and creating joint high-tech industries, and also called on representatives of the Uzbek and Tajik business communities for more active bilateral cooperation.

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan in June reported that as part of intergovernmental agreements, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are going to expand cooperation in the textile industry.

The delegation of "Uztekstilprom" visited local enterprises of the textile sector of Tajikistan, and also reviewed with the heads of executive bodies of the Khatlon and Sughd regions the prospects for building a joint venture for cotton processing.

It was reported that in the near future, the Uzbek association will make a proposal for Tajik partners for cooperation in the textile sector, including the establishment of joint ventures in Tajikistan.

Moreover, Uzbek entrepreneurs got acquainted with the opportunities for investing in the light industry of Tajikistan and the preferences provided for the development of this sector.

Chinese company plans to construct industrial park in Tajikistan

Chinese Tibet Everest Resources Ltd company plans to construct an industrial park in Tajikistan. According to the company's statement made in July 2022, the project is going to be implemented by its subsidiary Tazhong Mining Co Ltd, which will focus on processing non-ferrous metals.

After the world-class industrial park is built, it will eventually create up to 10,000 new jobs and get annual sales of $1 billion, effectively boosting Tajikistan's industrial modernization process.

Tajikistan and Trafigura Group view prospects for industrial co-op

Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, with the CEO of the Trafigura Group Pte Ltd, Jeremy Weir discussed prospects for industrial cooperation in June 2022.

During the meeting, Trafigura's participation in ongoing projects in Tajikistan, including its support to an increase in aluminum production at Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO), further purchases of primary aluminum, and expand cooperation with the Zarafshon Tajik-Chinese Joint Venture were considered.

In addition, both sides also discussed how their cooperation may develop in the fields of processing of metals and ores, logistics services, and electric power and renewable energy sources.

*****

The main industries of Tajikistan are: mining, chemical, cotton, metallurgical, machine-building. The largest industrial centers of Tajikistan are Dushanbe and Khujand.

Remarkably, a total of 2594 industrial enterprises were operating throughout the country, including 788 in the Sughd region, 710 in the Khatlon region, 548 in the capital Dushanbe this year.