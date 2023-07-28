Leading aluminum company of Tajikistan increases output

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 28. Tajikistan Aluminum Company (TALCO) increased primary aluminum production by 61 tons from January through June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

TALCO produced a total of 31,510 tons of primary aluminum in the first half of 2023, slightly surpassing last year's figure of 31,449 tons.

Furthermore, the company launched 28 electrolyzers during this period, and plans to repair and put into operation over 90 electrolyzers by the end of the year.

Earlier, it was said that TALCO aims to achieve a 10-percent increase in production by the end of 2023. The company is also determined to nearly rise its primary aluminum production by fivefold within the next three years, expecting an annual output of 300,000 tons.

TALCO is the largest aluminum production company in Central Asia, established in 2007. Almost all the company's production is exported.

The plant has a designed capacity of 517,000 tons per year. However, since 2007, production has declined from 420,000 tons to 60,000 tons in 2021 and 2022. The company attributed this decrease to worn-out and outdated equipment.