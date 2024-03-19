EBRD and Tajikistan hold talks on current state of collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. Tajikistan and the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the current state of collaboration, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this matter was deliberated upon by Tajikistan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ismatullo Nasredin, and the Head of Tajikistan for EBRD, Holger Wiefel.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in discussions regarding the bank's operations within the country as well as collaboration in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, transportation, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the financial sector.

The current loan portfolio of the EBRD in Tajikistan amounted to 482 million euros for 69 active projects as of January 31, 2024.

As of the reporting date, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Tajikistan totaled 919 million euros, spread across 165 projects, with the private sector's share in the portfolio amounting to 13 percent.

In 2020, the EBRD invested 131 million euros in Tajikistan's projects, followed by 56 million euros in 2021 and 21 million euros in 2022.