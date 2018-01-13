Turkmen State Reference Center obtains int’l accreditation

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The heat laboratory of the State Reference Center of Turkmenistan has obtained international accreditation from the Slovak National Accreditation Service (SNAS), the Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Jan. 13.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Gochmurat Myradov spoke about this at a government meeting.

Information was provided about the steps being taken in order to strengthen the material and technical base of the State Reference Center, equipping it with modern technologies and measuring instruments, and improving regulatory and legal documents.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that one of the main functions of the State Reference Center is to provide a unified measurement system used in all sectors of the economy.

It was emphasized that the quality and safety inspection of the produced goods, performed work and provided services must meet the generally accepted quality standards of global practice.

