Deputy PM to lead Turkmen delegation at CIS Council of Heads of State

15 September 2018 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen delegation, to take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State, will be led by deputy prime minister Purli Agamyradov, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The meeting will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on September 28.

Agamyradov is in charge of science, education, health, sports, youth policy and public affairs.

In Dushanbe, Turkmenistan is preparing to take over the chairmanship of the CIS for 2019.

In 2005, Turkmenistan, referring to its status of permanent neutrality, which is recognized and supported by the UN, decided to participate in the CIS as an associated member. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa free regime with the CIS countries. In 2012, Turkmenistan presided at the CIS and held about 30 events in connection with this.

Turkmenistan is second it terms of natural gas reserves in the CIS after Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan set to develop shipbuilding
Economy news 13:25
Turkmenistan supports development of trade, economic relations in Caspian region
Turkmenistan 13:00
Int'l tourism exhibition to be held in Turkmenistan's Avaza
Turkmenistan 09:50
Tender: State oil concern of Turkmenistan to buy geophysical equipment
Tenders 09:30
IDB finances major telecommunications project in Turkmenistan
ICT 14 September 16:28
French company to carry out five projects in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 September 14:36
Latest
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for purchase of server equipment
Tenders 15:21
Azerbaijani gymnast among 24 best at World Championships in Sofia (PHOTO)
Society 15:17
President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends music night on 120th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema (PHOTO)
Society 15:06
Uzbek city to overhaul outdoor lighting networks via tender
Tenders 14:57
Money transfers to Azerbaijan increase
Economy news 14:49
Israel, Azerbaijan mull current, future co-op in defense sector
Politics 14:49
Tender: Water, sewage pipes to be overhauled in Azerbaijan's Shaki city
Tenders 14:48
Russian Central Bank says tougher monetary policy will be required to keep inflation at 4%
Russia 14:47
Refineries at Iran's South Pars field to get new metering equipment
Oil&Gas 14:44