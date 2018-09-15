Deputy PM to lead Turkmen delegation at CIS Council of Heads of State

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen delegation, to take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State, will be led by deputy prime minister Purli Agamyradov, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The meeting will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on September 28.

Agamyradov is in charge of science, education, health, sports, youth policy and public affairs.

In Dushanbe, Turkmenistan is preparing to take over the chairmanship of the CIS for 2019.

In 2005, Turkmenistan, referring to its status of permanent neutrality, which is recognized and supported by the UN, decided to participate in the CIS as an associated member. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa free regime with the CIS countries. In 2012, Turkmenistan presided at the CIS and held about 30 events in connection with this.

Turkmenistan is second it terms of natural gas reserves in the CIS after Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news