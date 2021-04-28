Turkmenistan, UN consider SDG financing issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the United Nations (UN) have discussed the financing of the SDGs and the implementation of Comprehensive National SDG Financing Mechanisms in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during the second meeting of the Joint Steering and Coordinating Committee for the implementation of the Framework Program of Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025.

The participants were informed about the implementation of the decisions taken during the first meeting of this format, and also discussed proposals for a strategy for resource mobilization for the implementation of the framework program.

The meeting was attended by the heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of relevant ministries and departments of the country, including the heads and representatives of the UN structural units in Ashgabat.

The first meeting was held in December 2020. The purpose of the meeting was to agree on the mechanisms for the management, implementation, financing, and monitoring of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025 (UNSDCF).

It also summed up the main achievements of the UN Partnership Framework for development with Turkmenistan (UNPFD) in 2016-2020.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the commitment of the state to participate in the activities of the UN.

Turkmenistan and the UN also considered joint actions to combat the pandemic, as well as issues of its economic impact.

Earlier, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN framework with the participation of all member states of this organization, specialized international structures, world financial institutions, and other interested parties.

