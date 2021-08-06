Final Document of Economic Forum of Central Asian countries adopted

On the 6th of August 2021, the Economic Forum of the countries of Central Asia timed to the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in the Congress Centre «Avaza», Trend reports citing Turkmenistan today.

At the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Forum, the opening remarks were made by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The heads and representatives of profile ministries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the Forum. Besides, the representatives of state and private sectors of the region’s countries, as well as the international and regional financial institutions took part in the Forum through videoconferencing.

The main goal of the current Forum was the discussion and adoption of resolutions on overall development of investment climate in the region and attraction of investments in the promising vectors of collaboration between the countries, as well as the improvement of multilateral dialogue in the area of innovations, chemical industry, energy, transport and communications.

In the framework of the Forum, the thematical sessions were organized on the following topics: Trade-economic and investment opportunities of the countries of Central Asia, Promising directions of cooperation of the countries of Central Asia in the area of energy and chemical industry, Cooperation of the Central Asian states in transport-logistics sector.

The betterment of the tariffs and procedures for electronic trade, deepening of economic integration processes in the priority economic sectors of Central Asian countries were also among the leading themes of the sessions of the current multilateral dialogue.

In addition, the participants of the Forum exchanged views on the priority directions of economic integration in the context of developing new conditions of partnership for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Agenda till 2030.

Within the Forum, the participants worked out recommendations aimed at the fulfilment of stable and balanced economic growth, expansion and effective application of the potential of the countries of Central Asia for strengthening their economies and improving the good neighborly relations.

Upon the outcomes of the Forum, the participants adopted the Final Document of the Economic Forum of the countries of Central Asia.

Upon the completion of the event, bilateral meetings between the delegations of the countries were held, as well as the comprehensive package of 85 bilateral documents was signed in various spheres of cooperation.

After the event, the delegates of the Forum also took part in the International Exhibition of National Products of Central Asian countries, visited the International Festival of National Cuisines of the countries of the region, as well as took part in the festive concert of the masters of art and culture of the Central Asian states.