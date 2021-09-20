Turkmen company exports vegetables and fruits to Russia, Kazakhstan

Turkmen agricultural producer Arzuvly Tutum exported 27 tons of grapes to Russia and 20 tons of melons and onions to Kazakhstan, the country’s Rysgal newspaper on Monday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

Arzuwly Tutum, led by Entrepreneur Maksat Gurbandurdyyev, is growing crops on 2,200 hectares of land in Ruhubelent etrap in Turkmenistan’s northern velayat of Dashoguz.

The company’s future plans include export of dozens of tons of melon, watermelon and pumpkin to Kazakhstan.

Another Turkmen compay Pessaý, growing crops in Gokdepe and Baherden etraps of Ahal velayat, exported about 20 tons of grapes to Russia. The enterprise aims to increase its export capacity to 540 tons in the future.

Recently, Miweli Ülke Individual Enterprise carried out its first shipment of Gulabi melons to Dubai.